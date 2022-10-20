"Had to Google it" - WWE legend stunned with MJF's promo against AEW personality on Dynamite

AEW star MJF shocked the wrestling fraternity with his promo against William Regal on Dynamite: Title Tuesday. He seemingly spit facts about what Regal told him when he tried out for WWE. Eric Bischoff recently commented on the promo, highlighting that he was taken aback by the 26-year-old's words.

Last week, Regal appeared at the end of MJF's match against Wheeler Yuta, donning brass knuckles. The Salt of the Earth left no stone unturned on this week's edition of Dynamite to rant about when the Blackpool Combat Club member turned him down for a WWE tryout.

Eric Bischoff was a General Manager of WWE in the mid-2000s. Given his expansive experience and knowledge of the industry, he often gives his take on what’s happening in the industry. He took to Twitter to share his reaction to The Salt of the Earth's promo:

"Succulous? Had to Google it. Love this guy!"

When did MJF try out for WWE?

During his promo on AEW's recent weekly show, MJF read out an email he received from the former NXT manager William Regal, declining his application for WWE.

Seven years ago, a 19-year-old MJF applied for the now retired developmental program 'Tough Enough'. Many current notable names competed in the varied tasks and challenges to proceed and seal their spot in the company.

In an interaction on The Ariel Helwani Show, the AEW star shared the thoughts that went through his mind during the tryout and the whole procedure:

"I was 19-years-old at the time. I remember cutting this promo, sending it in, and I thought to myself: ‘Nobody’s cutting a better promo than me.’ And I was a hundred percent right! I ended up having the most views at the time of any of the athletes, and I still didn’t get in."

Check out the entire interview below:

Jon Moxley put his title on the line against Hangman Page in the main event of Title Tuesday. During the match, Page suffered a concussion following a clothesline from his opponent. The match had to undergo a doctor's stoppage and he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

MJF teased cashing in on his chip but was challenged by the reigning AEW Champion for a title match at Full Gear 2022.

What did you think about AEW heel's promo? Sound off in the comments below.

