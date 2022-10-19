The wrestling world went crazy following MJF's segment with William Regal on this week's AEW Dynamite.

It all began with Tony Schiavone interviewing Regal in the ring. This led to MJF interrupting the Blackpool Combat Club member as he cut an emotional promo.

The Salt of the Earth spoke about his earlier association with Regal as the latter supervised him in WWE. He even recalled how the latter rejected him and called The BCC member a "sad, withered old man who got fired." Regal also replied with some choice words.

The back-and-forth between the two got fans on Twitter talking, as the majority praised MJF and Regal for delivering one of the best promos of the year.

At the All Out pay-per-view, MJF won the Casino Ladder Match with help from The Firm. The 26-year-old holds the opportunity to cash in his chip for a shot at the AEW World Championship anytime he wants.

He has previously teased going after current champion Jon Moxley. The latter won the vacant championship at Dynamite: Grand Slam by beating fellow BCC member Bryan Danielson in the final of the world title tournament.

As of this writing, Mox is still the world champion and is scheduled to defend the title against Hangman Adam Page. AEW has teased the possibility of a feud between Moxley and MJF, and it remains to be seen if the two men will cross paths down the road.

