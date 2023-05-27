MJF threatens to "kill" major AEW star's career

Current AEW World Champion MJF threatend to terminate the career of a popular star. The star is none other than former TNT Champion Darby Allin.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is set to defend his world title this Sunday at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view in a four-way match. His challengers are "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin.

The former TNT Champion was a guest on the Drinks with Johnny podcast. During the podcast, Allin revealed that he aims to climb the world's highest mountain Mount Everest. He wanted to document his journey as well. Darby also vowed to change his will so that if in case his life comes to an end on top of the mountain his pet dog will still have a home to live in.

Following this podcast, The Salt of the Earth took to Twitter suggesting that Allin should change his will before Sunday as MJF threatened to end the career of the 30-year-old star.

"Should be doing it in case he shows up on Sunday, because I’m about to kill his career. #Headlocktakeover," MJF tweeted.

WWE veteran Bully Ray claims MJF's momentum has simmered down a bit in AEW

One of the top stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion is MJF. He is one of the few homegrown stars who has reached the top of the mountain. But according to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, The Salt of the Earth has slowed down in order to help the rest of the locker room catch up to him.

"I think MJF was moving at a lightning-fast pace, I do not think he's been at that same pace lately. Not by any lack of effort from him, but I believe that he had to knock it down a gear, so those other guys could keep up with him. I think that Jungle Boy has done a better job, I think that Sammy has had his moments, and for some reason, I'm not as into Darby because I'm hearing from Darby too much," Bully Ray said. [H/T- Wrestling Inc]

This Sunday is MJF's toughest challenge yet. This will be the first time he will be defending his title in a match that doesn't require him to be pinned or submitted to lose the title.

