MJF vs. Samoa Joe made no sense and had multiple embarrassing flaws, says WWE legend

The Grand Slam match featuring MJF and Samoa Joe had some interesting spots. However, AEW matches are becoming a target for veteran wrestlers - and they are dropping videos and comments about the Tony Khan-led company's newest special show, Grand Slam.

Bully Ray, the WWE icon aka Bubba Ray Dudley, has also weighed in on the match featuring Samoa Joe and MJF.

The match, where Samoa Joe and MJF clashed for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, saw Adam Cole assist his friend to retain the championship, something that Bully Ray didn't like. On the Thursday episode of his podcast, 'Busted Open,' the WWE veteran criticized various spots during the match.

"The last time I checked, a table is a foreign object and should not be allowed to [be] used in a World Heavyweight Championship match," Ray said, arguing that it would have made sense for Joe to set up the table and then accidentally send MJF through it at a later point in the match. "To me, it takes away any aspect of credibility ... throws it straight off the door. If you want to use a table in the match, then just make it a No DQ match, or you think out of the box and use some creativity [to execute a table spot]." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Bully Ray definitely knows something about the use of tables, ladders, and chairs in matches - after all, he was one-third of the Dudley Boyz during the attitude era, and fans consider the trip of Bubba, Spike, and D-Von to be the architects of violent spots in a wrestling match.

MJF match criticizer Bully Ray says he is open to a few more matches

Bully Ray has repeatedly said that he is open to a few more matches in the ring. With a tremendous run in WWE and Impact, Bully and his tag-team partner, D-Von Dudley, have nothing to prove. Even so, Bully has theorized about potential matches such as Christian and Edge against the Dudley Boyz.

The Dudleys got back together for Impact 1000 earlier this month.

What do you think? Will legends like Bully and D-Von Dudley make a return to the ring in a major promotion? Tell us your opinion in the comments section.

