26-year WWE Hall of Fame tag team finally reunited and returning to wrestle

WWE Hall of Famers can’t help themselves from returning to the ring, and it looks like fans will see another top duo return to the company soon. The Dudley Boyz got back together for IMPACT 1000 earlier this month, and the team now wants to compete in a few tag-team matches.

Bubba Ray Dudley has been competing in IMPACT for some time as an active performer. The 52-year-old has been racking up victories even at this age and giving many younger wrestlers a run for their money.

Meanwhile, D-Von Dudley last competed in the ring in December 2016 before he returned to team up with Bully Ray at IMPACT 1000. The two men worked well together, and it looks like this has given them hope of competing in a few more matches down the line.

Bully recently took to Twitter to reveal that the two men had great fun at IMPACT 1000 and were open to working a few bookings for signings and tag team matches. Here is what he wrote:

"Based on how much fun we had at #IMPACT1000 and @TestifyDVon feeling great, #Team3D has decided to take a very select amount of bookings for signings and maybe a few Tag matches.”

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The Dudley Boyz debuted in 1997 before they took over WWE in 1999. They have remained together for over 26 years and have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Bubba and D-Von are widely regarded as the best tag team wrestlers of all time. They have given a lot to the industry, and it will be fun to see them compete in a few more matches soon.

WWE legend D-Von recently said that The Dudley Boyz is not the greatest tag team of all time

Team 3D had some memorable matches and segments against top teams during its time in WWE. Fans especially remember their rivalry against the Hardy Boyz and the team of Edge and Christian.

While many fans think that The Dudley Boyz is the greatest tag team of all time, D-Von Dudley does not have the same opinion.

In an episode of Busted Open Radio, D-Von admitted that they were the greatest tag team of their era but not necessarily of all time.

"We always thought that the Road Warriors were the greatest tag team in the history of the business. You have teams like the Hart Foundation, the British Bulldogs, the Midnight Express, the Rock 'n' Roll Express, Arn [Anderson] and Tully [Blanchard]. You have all these great tag teams that have come before us. What I like to say is, when people ask me, they go, 'Do you consider yourself the greatest tag team of all time?' And I'm gonna be honest with you, I tell them 'No.'"

Expand Tweet

It is great to see a WWE legend like D-Von stay humble and name those who came before him and paved the way for tag team wrestling in the industry.

Do you want to see Team 3D perform in WWE one last time? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!