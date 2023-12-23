MJF will be dethroned by a very unexpected star, someone the AEW World Champion has never faced before, says former WWE writer

The going is tough for MJF at the moment. He will be challenged for the World Championship by Samoa Joe at the pay-per-view Worlds End on December 30th.

He has had backstage issues as his contract with AEW nears its end. Taking all of this into consideration, there's talk that The Salt of the Earth will not just end his championship reign but will reportedly bid adieu to the company as well.

While all of this happening, there's also talk about Better Than You Bay Bay's championship run coming to an end. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about who he thinks will put an end to the reign on his podcast, 'Wrestling with Freddie."

"After [Will Ospreay] has his first match against whoever, I don't care who it is, he's going to win. He is going to be the frontrunner to finally dethrone the AEW world's greatest champion that they've ever had, Mr. Maxwell Jacob Friedman. I don't know if Max wins that match. I think Will Ospreay is going to get a rocket ship strapped to him, and I think it is going to be propelled to the world championship. I don't see him taking many losses on that journey. I'm really excited to see what they do with this guy. My prognostication is straight to the top for Will Ospreay. That's not a hot take. He's the freaking man." [h/t wrestlinginc.com]

Will Ospreay is currently signed up with NJPW and AEW, with his NJPW contract set to end in February 2024. He is set to transition into a full-time performer for AEW post that, paving the way for an Ospreay championship run.

MJF was on AEW's highest merchandise-sellers list in October

MJF is one of the most popular wrestlers currently, and it reflects on the sales charts as well. In October, he was featured twice on the list of the highest merchandise sellers for AEW, both individually and as one-half of Better Than You Bay Bay.

He is currently part of multiple storylines that might finally merge into one. While deep into a feud with Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship, he was also attacked by the masked Devil. His fate at Worlds End is eagerly awaited by fans and pundits alike.

