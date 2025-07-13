"Mone needs to lose all her titles," "Thank God" - Fans go wild after Mercedes Moné's undefeated streak broken at AEW All In

Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks) has just lost her first singles match in AEW since signing with the company last year. Fans have reacted to this, with most of them believing that this was the right result.

Moments ago, the CEO challenged Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. Mercedes earned this title shot by winning the Owen Hart Foundation Cup. This was the first time that the two women had faced off one-on-one.

The Timeless One dug deep in her bag and was able to hold on and take the victory over Mercedes Moné after connecting with an Avalanche Storm Zero. This was enough to put her away, and she became the first woman to pin Moné in AEW. She also broke her undefeated singles match streak.

Fans loved the outcome, as they wanted Storm to be the one to end Moné's streak. Some fans were happy as this could be the start of Mercedes' downfall, as she missed out on the biggest prize in the company. One claimed that she should begin losing all the titles in her collection.

One of Mercedes Moné's rivals could become world champion before her

Toni Storm will have to keep a watch out as her next challenger could come and take her out at any moment. Earlier today, Athena won the Women's Casino Gauntlet match, earning her a world title shot that she can use at any moment.

At the Owen Hart Foundation Cup, Mercedes Moné pinned the Forever Champion to advance to the finals against Jamie Hayter. She would go on to win the tournament. Athena did not have a convincing loss, as she lost via a Small Package roll-up pin.

Now, Mercedes may be beaten to the world title by her rival, as the Fallen Goddess has a chance to be the one to dethrone Toni Storm.

Moné's loss tonight may start a precedent, as Toni Storm has proven that she can be beaten. It remains to be seen if her TBS Championship reign may be what ends next.

