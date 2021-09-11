More details on Vince McMahon's offer to Daniel Bryan before he signed for AEW - Reports

According to a report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE reportedly pushed hard for Bryan Danielson fka Daniel Bryan to sign a long-term deal.

The company had reportedly promised him the ability to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling, which was a key part of his decision-making.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly also permitted Bryan to do the G1 Climax tournament. However, it is to be believed that McMahon has no idea what the G1 means.

WWE President Nick Khan was also attempting to form a working relationship between WWE and NJPW. The idea was to have wrestlers go to NJPW and test themselves against the best wrestlers in the world. However, WWE didn't want to send talent to New Japan, if AEW Superstars were already working there.

AEW President Tony Khan was aware of these events and eventually, that led to speeding up the relationship between AEW and NJPW. Which could've been why TK decided to put Nick Khan on notice during a promo, as he was confident that NJPW was going to work with AEW and not WWE.

It is also not known if NJPW would've booked the former Daniel Bryan while having a relationship with AEW. But if WWE did make a deal and Danielson ended up signing with AEW, then he would be out of NJPW, which was another key reason for him wanting to leave.

Bryan Danielson fka Daniel Bryan recently made his AEW debut at All Out

Following his departure from WWE, Bryan Danielson fka Daniel Bryan was inactive from in-ring competition. However, at this year's AEW All Out pay-per-view, Danielson made his debut for his new company and immediately engaged in a feud with The Elite.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion now seems to be in a prime position to challenge Kenny Omega. However, given that Danielson is yet to make his in-ring debut for AEW, it is quite likely that Danielson and Omega will square off in a non-title bout.

