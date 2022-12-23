"Most ill-booked talents" – Wresting legend blasts Vince McMahon's handling of 7-time world champion under his WWE regime

WWE's former chairman Vince McMahon is quite a divisive figure in pro wrestling due to his controversial lifestyle as well as his booking decisions. According to Jim Ross, McMahon's handling of Paul Wight as Big Show was one of the worst he had ever seen.

Wight's run in WWE might be memorable due to the character he portrayed and his iconic theme song, but in hindsight, he had very few accolades with the promotion. Notably, during the end of his tenure in the promotion, he had essentially become an enhancement talent.

Speaking on the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke on how to appropriately handle talent, and that Paul Wight was one of the worst-booked stars under Vince McMahon.

“You just cannot overexpose an attraction because guess what? They cease being an attraction. They’re not new, they’re not fresh, they’re not different, they’re not eye-opening. I really just think that Big Show was one of the most ill-booked talents, on that level, that we ever had.” (H/T: RingsideNews)

Paul Wight's WWE run has also been spoken on by other wrestling veterans like Dutch Mantell, who recently gave his take on how the behemoth could have worked well in the promotion.

Former WWE Head Writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recalled how he was uncomfortable with a prank Vince McMahon planned to play on Paul Wight

While McMahon's booking of Wight has largely been recognized as bad, the two seem to have had a good relationship, something the star himself has noted in the past. Vince once felt comfortable enough to set the 7ft athlete up for a hilarious yet painful prank.

During an episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Prinze Jr. recalled how uncomfortable he was setting Paul Wight up for a prank on WWE live television.

“The chair Big Show was going to sit in when he was gonna read a Santa Claus story was gonna break when he sat in it. I was just like, ‘Oh, Jesus.’ He’s [Vince] like, ‘And you better not frigging tell him!’ I was like, ‘What am I gonna hear, man?’ Every creative bone in my body hates this. Every ounce of morality I have hates this.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Unfortunately, there's no way to rewrite the star's poor handling by WWE, especially since he's not active in the ring anymore. Despite this, AEW luckily has access to decades worth of knowledge in the star that could help other talent.

