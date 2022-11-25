"Most things do happen publicly" - 41-year old star shares honest thoughts about AEW's stance with CM Punk

Shawn Spears recently imparted his opinion about CM Punk's situation in AEW.

Two months after the controversial "Brawl Out," a lot of things happened regarding the reported suspended personalities. It started with Ace Steel being let go by the company while The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) returned to in-ring action starting at Full Gear last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Punk was also rumored to be suspended too, as his future in AEW is still unknown at this point. He is recuperating from a tricep injury that he sustained during the All Out main event for the world title against Jon Moxley.

The Second City Saint recently made his return to MMA commentary at the Cage Fury Fighting Championships.

During his appearance on K & S WrestleFest, Spears expressed his sorrow over what happened last September 4. While stating that the fight shouldn't have occurred, the AEW star disclosed that he wasn't around when it took place and that he had no knowledge of it either.

"Sad, overall sad," Spears said. "That's what I think. It's sad. I wish it didn't happen. That's the other thing too, I wasn't there. Most things do happen publicly, but I wasn't there and I don't have any first-hand knowledge," he added. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Sidgwick @MSidgwick Here's CM Punk referencing Brawl Out by bragging that his hand hurts - a clear allusion to throwing a punch in the fight - BEFORE the Elite mocked him on Dynamite. So I'm not sure why people are having kittens over the trios match or why "his camp" are so bothered tbh Here's CM Punk referencing Brawl Out by bragging that his hand hurts - a clear allusion to throwing a punch in the fight - BEFORE the Elite mocked him on Dynamite. So I'm not sure why people are having kittens over the trios match or why "his camp" are so bothered tbh https://t.co/rukEP8jjWA

Spears' last match in the Jacksonville-based promotion was on the October 14th episode of Rampage in his home country of Canada. He teamed up with FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) to beat The Embassy (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona) in trios action.

People close to CM Punk were reportedly not happy in a particular match on AEW Dynamite.

During the AEW World Trios Championship match this week against Death Triangle, The Elite apparently threw a lot of shade at CM Punk.

From executing a GTS to the biting to the botched Buckshot Lariat, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) were able to bring up all those gestures and maneuvers, much to the chagrin of the Chicago crowd.

However, according to Dave Meltzer, those on the side of The Second City Saint weren't amused by the antics of the AEW Executive Vice Presidents.

"Man, I know that there are people close to CM Punk. Boy were they not happy with that six-man tag."

Wrestling Observer @WONF4W



video.f4wonline.com WOR: Dave Meltzer says people close to CM Punk were not happy with The Elite vs. Death Triangle match on AEW Dynamite. WOR: Dave Meltzer says people close to CM Punk were not happy with The Elite vs. Death Triangle match on AEW Dynamite. video.f4wonline.com https://t.co/WZObGd0IdS

Afterward, Omega took to Twitter to credit KENTA (fka Hideo Itami), who is believed to be the one who created the GTS, seemingly dismissing any indications regarding Punk.

What are your thoughts on The Elite referencing numerous moves by CM Punk? And how about Shawn Spears' comments regarding Brawl Out? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes