"Mother is coming" - Former WWE star teases return after a 10-year absence for AEW

A former WWE star, who has been absent from the pro wrestling scene for nearly a decade, has teased a return to the squared circle, as she was spotted at a recent AEW venue.

The former WWE star in question happens to be Gabbi Tuft (fka Tyler Reks). Gabbi is best known for her time in the Stamford-based promotion from 2008 to 2012, where she wrestled under the name, 'Tyler Reks.' Back in 2021, amid her absence from wrestling, Gabbi publicly came out as a trans woman.

Although she has not performed inside a squared circle since 2014, Tuft has been spotted training with some veterans on various occasions in the past. Fans have been speculating a potential in-ring return of Gabbi Tuft after nearly 10 years of absence. Meanwhile, she fueled the speculations with her recent tweet.

Taking to the "X" social media platform, Gabbi Tuft shared a clip of her visiting an AEW arena and entering the backstage area as well. This could be a hint that Tuft is in talks with Tony Khan and is expected to make her debut on the promotion sooner rather than later. Gabbi also wrote the following caption on her post:

"Mother is coming…"

The former WWE star recently commented on her potential return

The former WWE star, Gabbi Tuft (fka Tyler Reks) recently opened up on the possibility of her returning for in-ring action after years of absence during an interview with WrestleZone:

“[Wrestling is] definitely on the front of my mind. I’m working with Stanford University right now to get clearance. I did have open heart surgery in July 2019. So we are reviewing scans currently. Hopefully, this week, I will know if I’m 100% clear to start taking bumps again. I don’t want to give anything away too soon. I want to make sure that if and when something actually does happen that the world is watching.” [H/T WrestleZone]

Meanwhile, speculations are running wild regarding Gabbi Tuft's return after her recent AEW visit and only time will tell whether she is destined for a return.

