"Moxley is back," "LMAOoooo" - Fans make fun of Tony Khan after former AEW star's shocking WWE return

The wrestling world recently roasted Tony Khan after the surprise return of a former AEW star to WWE TV. The talent is none other than Shawn Spears.

Spears signed with All Elite Wrestling way back in 2019 and had a decent run in the promotion. His last match took place at the All Out 2023 pay-per-view, where he was part of the Over Budget Charity battle royale.

The Chairman became a free agent on January 1, 2024, after his AEW contract expired, and he returned for his third WWE stint on this week's NXT. Spears was unveiled as the mystery man behind the recent cryptic vignettes, and he attacked Ridge Holland with a steel chair from behind.

Twitter/X users reacted in various ways to Shawn Spears' return to the sports entertainment juggernaut. While most were pleased for him, some took the opportunity to take shots at Tony Khan. One fan even claimed that Khan fumbled with Spears booking in All Elite Wrestling.

You can check out the reactions below:

There were quite a few fans who came to the AEW President's defense and even brought up how the Jacksonville-based promotion has managed to sign some big names.

Shawn Spears cut a cryptic promo after his WWE return

Shortly after attacking Ridge Holland upon his return to the global juggernaut, The Chairman had a backstage segment where he claimed that he liked Holland.

However, Shawn Spears added that his victim was lying to himself "for far too long," and he brought out the truth through pain.

"I like Ridge Holland. But he's been lying to himself for far too long. That jolted pain that is currently coursing through his body is simply the truth. That's why I struck Ridge. The truth can bring you to your knees, and that's why Shawn Spears is now in NXT."

You can check out Spears' full promo below:

It will be interesting to see how the former AEW star is booked in the coming weeks on NXT. Could he also make his way to the main roster on the Road to WrestleMania XL? Only time will tell.

