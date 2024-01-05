"Mud show of the outlaw variety" - Fans are furious over major botch on this week's AEW Dynamite

A major botch occurred during the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite, leaving fans outraged.

The stars involved were Swerve Strickland and Daniel Garcia. Garcia seemed to have the upper hand when he positioned Strickland on the announcer's table and climbed up to lock in the sharpshooter submission. His grip slipped as he tried to flip Strickland over, leading both wrestlers to tumble off the table and crash to the floor.

Fans were vocal with their displeasure over the botched spot, calling it a "mud show of the outlaw variety."

Another user, Vince McMahon's Thoughts, also tweeted that it was "an ALL-TIMER, pal!"

The risky spot could have seriously injured both wrestlers and made AEW look reckless in front of a national TV audience.

While botches will occasionally happen in wrestling, this incident saw two performers nearly take a dangerous tumble. It upset many fans over what they felt was an unnecessary risky spot just to pop the crowd.

Swerve Strickland's First Wrestling Idol was Rey Mysterio

Many current AEW stars grew up as WWE fans, including Swerve Strickland. The Mogul Embassy member recently revealed on a podcast that his first wrestling idol was the legendary luchador Rey Mysterio.

Mysterio is one of WWE's most prominent wrestlers ever, a Hall of Famer who has won numerous titles and feuded with the company's top names. Though currently sidelined with an injury, he remains signed to SmackDown.

Strickland shared that while he was also a fan of Shawn Michaels and Edge growing up, Mysterio was the one he truly idolized as a child:

"The first wrestler I idolized was Rey Mysterio. I was a fan of Shawn Michaels, but Rey Mysterio was the one I idolized," Strickland stated. [H/T - Sportskeeda]

It's a full circle moment for Strickland to now be colleagues with some of his childhood heroes, including Edge, who he called "a friend of mine and a mentor." Many AEW stars like Swerve likely grew up watching WWE and idolizing talents like Mysterio.

What is your call on this 'funny side' of submission move on the top of the table at All Elite Wrestling Dynamite? Let's know in the comments section.