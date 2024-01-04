Photo: Former WWE star spotted in crowd during AEW Dynamite

A former WWE Superstar was in attendance to watch the newest All Elite debut in the women's division.

The star in question is Steve Maclin (fka Steve Cutler in WWE). As we saw on the first AEW Dynamite of 2024, Maclin's real-life wife, Deonna Purrazzo, made her debut for the promotion as an official member of the roster.

A user on X posted a picture of Steve in attendance watching Purrazzo officially become All Elite.

Expand Tweet

Deonna Purrazzo came right after the in-ring debut of one of AEW's rising stars, Mariah May. She competed in her first bout against popular indie star Queen Aminata. The match went back and forth, but the 25-year-old found her way to victory after connecting with the Mayday and pinning Aminata for the win.

Following her win, Mariah berated the crowd, expressing her displeasure to make her in-ring debut in New Jersey. This prompted hometown hero Deonna Purrazzo to make her way to the ring.

The segment ended with the former WWE Superstar sending Mariah May in retreat while making her intentions clear to come after the AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm.

As far as Purrazzo's husband goes, he probably was present to support his wife in starting a new journey in the wrestling world. While Steve Maclin is currently a part of IMPACT Wrestling, it could be interesting to see if he also becomes a part of All Elite alongside his wife.

What are your thoughts on Deonna Purrazzo joining AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.