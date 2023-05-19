Multi-time world champion has three-word response to dismissal of recognition in WWE history

A former World Heavyweight Champion responded to WWE seemingly omitting him from its history books. The star is none other than current AEW star Chris Jericho.

The Ocho has achieved a lot during his tenure in the Stamford-based promotion. He has held the United States, Intercontinental, Tag Team, and World Heavyweight Championships. He also defeated both Triple H and Stone Cold Steve Austin on the same night to become the first-ever Undisputed Champion in the promotion.

Recently WWE released a video counting down the best debuts in WWE history. The top five on the list were Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Goldberg, Kane, and the one that topped the list was the S.H.I.E.L.D. Assuming that he was omitted from the list, Jericho had a three-worded response.

"Hold my beer…..," Chris Jericho tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

It is to be noted that the former AEW World Champion was not neglected from the list. His debut and face-off against 'The Great One' The Rock was ranked number ten on the list.

WWE veteran Konnan recently compared Chris Jericho to Cody Rhodes

During a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, wrestling veteran Konnan blamed the fans for unnecessarily turning on The Ocho.

The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that the fans also turned on Cody Rhodes in the same way.

“Just also remember bro, this is how fickle people are and how they’ll turn on a dime. Two years ago or three years ago whenever it was, people were riding Jericho on The Bubbly, Le Champion, and all the stuff that… yeah and then coming out singing his music. Right. Now, they did the same thing to Cody... But, he’s [Chris Jericho] done so much it’s ridiculous. His work ethic is second to none. I give him his flowers because he stayed relevant for 30 f****** years," Konnan said.

Konnan also gave props to the former AEW World Champion for involving himself with talents who were gaining the most momentum.

Where would you rank Chris Jericho's debut? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below.

