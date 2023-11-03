Multi-time WWE Champion wants to return to the ring but says "they won't let that happen"

A WWE Hall of Famer is up for an in-ring return after wrestling his last match last year, but he also admits that AEW won't allow that to happen.

The multi-time WWE Champion in question is none other than Ric Flair. Flair has had a long, storied, and legendary career that has spanned over several decades. The Nature Boy has been in the business since the 1970s and has achieved several accolades across different promotions.

Back in 2008, at WrestleMania 24, the WWE Hall of Famer retired after a loss against Shawn Michaels. However, he went on to continue his in-ring career across different promotions. Last year, Ric wrestled in what was advertised to be his 'last match,' where he teamed with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarret.

Meanwhile, Flair has signed a new multi-year deal with AEW and is here to stay. During his interview with ESPN recently, The Nature Boy was asked whether he is done with his in-ring career or is up for one more match:

"Well you know I am up for but they won't let that happen. I learned a lot from that match, [...] so I have learned. But as far as physically I don't think there is anybody I am trying to think who is anywhere near my age hasn't have knee replacements, shoulder replacements, hip replacements, I don't have any of that and I don't hurt. I'm not real flexible but I don't hurt, that's the key. So what the hell? they want to throw me through a table I'm up for it." [10:22 - 12:20]

WWE Hall of Famer's purpose of joining AEW

On an episode of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair made his surprising appearance as a gift for his long-time friend and former rival, Sting, after his retirement announcement.

Although Ric is there to ride along with his friend on his last journey, he also expresses the wish to have programs with other AEW stars, such as Andrade El Idolo and MJF, after signing a deal with Tony Khan. However, only time will tell how the new partnership goes.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think