Multiple WWE and AEW stars pay tribute to Brodie Lee on his death anniversary

The late Jon Huber, aka Brodie Lee in AEW, tragically passed away on this day two years ago. Several WWE and All Elite stars paid tribute to the former TNT Champion on social media.

Before AEW, Brodie Lee gained prominence under the ring name Luke Harper in WWE. As a member of Bray Wyatt's faction, The Wyatt Family, he began his career in NXT and then progressed to the main roster. Besides being a former Intercontinental Champion, The Exalted One held the SmackDown Tag Team Titles twice.

Brodie Lee signed a contract with AEW in 2020 after being let go by WWE in December 2019. He debuted as The Dark Order faction's leader. He defeated Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship not long after his arrival.

Lee later dropped the title The American Nightmare. He was admitted to the hospital in late October 2020 for an unspecified lung condition. Unfortunately, Huber died two months later, on December 26, at the age of 41.

In a video tribute to Lee's remarkable legacy, the official AEW Twitter account shared vignettes and pictures from his life, both inside and outside the wrestling business.

Here's the video posted by AEW:

All Elite Wrestling @AEW

#BrodieLeeForever Today marks 2 years since the passing of Jon Huber, Mr. Brodie Lee. Please join us in celebrating Big Rig by sharing your favorite memories. Today marks 2 years since the passing of Jon Huber, Mr. Brodie Lee. Please join us in celebrating Big Rig by sharing your favorite memories. #BrodieLeeForever https://t.co/JD9mOdoEjg

Check out how wrestlers are paying their respects to Brodie Lee:

Tony Khan @TonyKhan 2 years ago today 12/26/20, the world lost Jon Huber. In wrestling he was formerly called Luke Harper, and for us he was Mr. Brodie Lee.

He loved his family so much, his amazing wife Amanda and their great sons Brodie & Nolan, and he loved wrestling. Please keep him in your heart 2 years ago today 12/26/20, the world lost Jon Huber. In wrestling he was formerly called Luke Harper, and for us he was Mr. Brodie Lee.He loved his family so much, his amazing wife Amanda and their great sons Brodie & Nolan, and he loved wrestling. Please keep him in your heart https://t.co/ftHUwzJqXZ

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND Hard to believe it’s been 2 years since we tragically lost "Brodie Lee" Jon Huber. He was universally loved & is universally missed. Rest in peace & power, my friend! Hard to believe it’s been 2 years since we tragically lost "Brodie Lee" Jon Huber. He was universally loved & is universally missed. Rest in peace & power, my friend! https://t.co/uFqabjTff5

WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch paid tribute to Lee on Instagram. While Rollins shared an Instagram story with a special workout in Lee's honor, Lynch shared an Instagram story with a photo of Lee.

Bray Wyatt recently paid tribute to Brodie Lee during a WWE SmackDown segment

During the December 16 edition of Smackdown, Bray Wyatt was involved in a major segment with LA Knight. It must be noted that December 16 was Lee's birthday.

The former Universal Champion uttered Lee's catchphrase, "yeah yeah yeah," as he made his way down to the ring, paying a massive tribute to the late star.

As noted earlier, Wyatt and Lee work together as members of The Wyatt Family. Erick Rowan was the faction's third member. Late in 2015, Braun Strowman was added to the group. The Monster of All Monsters also paid tribute to him by posting a Wyatt Family picture.

Sportskeeda Wrestling community fondly remembers Brodie Lee on this day. What was your favorite moment from his career? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

