Mustafa Ali to confront 5-time WWE World champion on AEW debut? Exploring the possibility

Former WWE star Mustafa Ali, who recently got released from the company, could make his AEW debut soon and confront a former World Champion and an ex-top star in the Stamford-based promotion.

Following the merger between WWE and UFC to form the TKO Group Holdings, mass releases were expected to be on the way. After a number of staff members were let go, several talents and stars also suffered the wrath of mass releases. Major names who got released include Dolph Ziggler, Elias, Emma, and so on.

Another renowned wrestler who, unfortunately, was released happens to be Mustafa Ali. Ali is undoubtedly one of the most gifted talents in the world of professional wrestling, and he surely deserves another platform to showcase his amazing skills. Therefore, AEW can look to hire him and put him up against Bryan Danielson.

Now, many may ask why Danielson? Well, there is some history between the two since both were in the Stamford-based promotion. Furthermore, Ali has some unfinished business with The American Dragon. Back in 2019, Mustafa was supposed to be one of the competitors in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match.

However, his momentum was halted due to an injury, and Kofi Kingston replaced him. Kofi went on to capture the WWE title from Bryan at WrestleMania 35. Sadly, Ali could've been the man to climb the mountain instead, only if he wasn't injured.

Nevertheless, Ali can claim his unfinished business with Danielson after possibly signing with AEW somewhere down the line. It would surely be great long-term storytelling if it happens.

What did Mustafa Ali say about his WWE release?

Mustafa Ali (aka Adeel Alam) is not with the Stamford-based promotion anymore, and his seven-year journey with the company finally came to an end on September 21, 2023. Following his release, Ali informed the fans about the unfortunate news through Twitter:

"I am [no] longer working with WWE. I look forward to the future. Thank you, -Adeel."

Henceforth, only time will tell what the future has in store for Mustafa Ali as he deals with the disappointment of losing his job. Also, it would be interesting to see if AEW is the next stop for him.

