MVP gives massive retirement update from AEW

Former WWE and current AEW star MVP has been a major player since signing with All Elite Wrestling. However, the veteran has been vocal about potentially hanging up his boots and has provided an update.

Ad

MVP is one of the top names in AEW. He gained popularity due to his WWE run, where he had a great United States Championship reign. MVP signed with AEW in 2024 and has been featured prominently alongside Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate. However, many wonder if MVP will get back into the squared circle in singles competition.

During a recent appearance on the Insights with Chris Van Vliet podcast, the leader of The Hurt Syndicate, MVP, spoke about his in-ring future. The former United States Champion revealed he's got some left in the tank and isn't retiring anytime soon.

Ad

Trending

“No, not yet. I got a little bit left in me. It’s funny. We did a six-man about a month ago now, give or take, and they were teasing me because I was actually in there for a little while, and it felt good. It was coming back to me, and Shelton said, ‘Are you ever gonna tag out?’ I’m like oh yeah, maybe I should.” [H/T: Chrisvanvliet.com]

Ad

Ad

Jim Cornette believes The Hurt Syndicate will never wrestle top stars in AEW

The Hurt Syndicate, consisting of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP, is one of the top factions in All Elite Wrestling. However, they are yet to go face-to-face with the EVPs, The Young Bucks, who recently returned to All Elite Wrestling programming.

During a recent edition of The Experience podcast, Jim Cornette claimed the Hurt Syndicate vs. The Young Bucks wouldn't work due to their in-ring styles being completely different.

Ad

"You can't put, I'm sure you'll never see the Buckaroos (Young Bucks) in the ring with Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley. I would pay to see it, but I'm sure you never will. It's visually ridiculous on the surface and a complete style clash. There is no way any of the hurts could sell for them without destroying their image," said Cornette. [From 3:50 to 4:13]

We will have to wait and see if AEW books a program between The Hurt Syndicate and The Young Bucks in the upcoming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Hamza Muhammad Hamza is a top contributor to Sportskeeda's AEW news writing team.



Hamza has been watching wrestling passionately since 2009 and loves to write stories about it now. Know More