MVP regrets not 'slapping the sh*t' out of top WWE executive before exit 

Former WWE Superstar MVP debuted in AEW last year, and is already one of the company's most respected on-screen figures. The Franchise Playa recently opened up on a particular regret over not slapping a certain unnamed wrestling executive.

Ad

Montel Vontavious Porter is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling, where he represents (and on one occasion teamed with) his long-time allies Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley. The trio, collectively known as The Hurt Syndicate, are currently one of the Tony Khan-led promotion's most popular and revered units. The faction, previously going by The Hurt Business, was also featured in WWE, although the group was unceremoniously disbanded within a span of two years.

Ad

Trending

MVP, along with Shelton Benjamin, recently appeared on the F Y’all podcast, where he was asked if there was anyone he would hypothetically slap, provided there would be no repercussions for the assault. The Ballin' Superstar refused to outright name the individual, but did allude to a certain unnamed pro wrestling executive he supposedly regrets not having slapped when he had wanted to do so.

“You know who I want to say. You know who I want to say, I just don’t know if it would be the best thing to say right now... Let’s just say, in my professional career, I have only one regret. There is one individual, an executive for a wrestling company that I wish I would have slapped the sh*t out of when I wanted to, and I never got the chance. I’ll leave it at that. That’s not hard to figure out.” (H/T EWrestlingnews)

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Ad

While the identity of the executive in question is entirely a matter of speculation, Porter could have been referencing former WWE head honcho Vince McMahon, or perhaps current Chief Content Officer Triple H, especially in light of his comments from last year insinuating that The Game and his creative regime had turned down a Hurt Business reunion.

Ex-WWE star MVP looking to expand The Hurt Syndicate with a major addition

After Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley successfully defended their AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Outrunners at Revolution 2025, MVP advised The Standard of Excellence and The All Mighty to take some much-deserved time off. Porter was busy in the absence of his stable-mates, however, as he appeared last week on Dynamite to speak to an old friend - Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The former WWE US Champion voiced his pride in MJF for all his recent successes, but implied that The Wolf of Wrestling had lost his touch as of late. Porter then offered Friedman his card, seemingly offering him a path back to championship gold by aligning with The Hurt Syndicate. Despite initially refusing the offer, Friedman eventually accepted the card after MVP pointed out that despite his confidence, the 29-year-old had yet to reclaim his Triple B.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback