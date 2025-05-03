MVP sends a very important message to released WWE stars

Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) is currently one of the top managers in all of professional wrestling. He is currently signed to AEW, where he is the Hurt Syndicate's mouthpiece. Apart from him, the faction consists of AEW World Tag Team Champions Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

Ad

MVP has seen some awful days throughout his career. However, getting released by WWE twice affected him the most. Interestingly, this motivated him to work harder and make a name for himself outside the Stamford-based company.

Even former WWE star Matt Cardona used the same formula after his release, and now he is one of the top names on the independent circuit. Recently, the Hurt Syndicate manager sent an important message to the newly released WWE stars, motivating them to build their career in a non-World Wrestling Entertainment setting.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, this message is a screengrab of the former Zack Ryder's statement.

Ad

WWE recently released Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Gigi Dolin, Eddy Thorpe, and Cora Jade.

MVP on what the future holds for the Hurt Syndicate

MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley were recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet. During this conversation, Porter revealed that the only plan the Hurt Syndicate currently has is to hold the AEW World Tag Team Championship for the foreseeable future. After that, they will target singles gold.

Ad

"Look, I’m spoiling it for you. I’m telling you what’s going to happen. We are going to hold these Tag Team Titles until we’re done, until we decide as a group that okay, we’re now ready to move on to that next level. And then we are coming for singles championship gold, no tag teams," said the AEW star. (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

Ad

Throughout his various stints in WWE, Montel Vontavious Porter held the WWE United States Championship twice. He is also a former WWE Tag Team Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More