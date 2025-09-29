"My body physically can’t do some of those things anymore" - 9-time WWE champion says he will wrestle again only under one condition

A nine-time WWE champion discussed the one condition he would need to return to the ring. Bryan Danielson was one of the top performers in AEW. However, due to his severe neck issues, he has semi-retired from the company and is currently part of the commentary team for Dynamite.

The four-time WWE Champion has been hinting at stepping into the squared circle multiple times. Fans were happy to see him at All In: Texas. However, he is not allowed to take even normal bumps until cleared by the doctors.

While speaking on Wide World of Sports, The American Dragon stated that even if he decided to have a match, he wouldn't be able to give it his all because of physical limitations. He also clarified that health will be his top priority.

“Sure, there’s the part when I’m watching it, I get super excited and think I would love to get back in there – but then it’s like, what are you talking about? My body physically can’t do some of those things anymore. I tried to do some of the things I did in my last year with AEW right now, I don’t think I’d be able to go back and hold my kids. Anything that I would do moving forward has to be with that in mind, because that is now my number one priority. Stay healthy, be at home and play with my kids and coach my son’s tee-ball team," he said. [H/T - Ringside News]

WWE veteran Taz talks about Bryan Danielson's new role

The former WWE Champion has been bringing fresh and exciting energy to the announce table. Fans have been enjoying a new perspective on the action.

While speaking on Going Ringside, Taz said that Bryan Danielson still needs to build chemistry with his co-commentators.

"So I'm happy that Danielson's part of the announce team with us, with Excalibur and myself, and I think it's cool. We've just gotta build some chemistry together… We just need a little time to get our sea legs as a unit under us a little bit. And we will. It'll take a couple of weeks," he said.

It will be interesting to see what is next for the ex-WWE star.

