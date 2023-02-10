AJ Lee has not been seen in a wrestling ring since 2015, as the former WWE Divas Champion retired following a string of neck issues. One of her final rivals in the ring came in the form of current AEW star Saraya, with the pair exchanging Divas title wins throughout 2014.

Lee, married to fellow former WWE star CM Punk, has become an author since her retirement. She also works with Women of Wrestling as an executive producer and color commentator.

Much in the same way as Saraya, her time away from the ring was necessitated by consistent severe neck issues. Unlike the AEW star, however, she has stayed away from the ring entirely.

With that being said, the rumor mill is bound to start churning with Saraya's recent social media post. Sharing photos of herself and AJ Lee to Twitter, the former Divas Champion dubbed the 35-year-old her 'fairy godmother' and said she misses her.

"My fairy god mother. Miss you." - Saraya via Twitter

AJ Lee was speculated by some as Saraya's potential mystery partner for the LA episode of AEW Dynamite last month. However, it was later announced that Toni Storm would fill the role.

Saraya defeated AJ Lee in her WWE main roster debut

AJ will forever be tied to Saraya's history in professional wrestling, especially since the three-time Divas Champion lost her first title reign to the Briton. Saraya was making her debut on the main roster during the WWE RAW following WrestleMania 29.

Vi lentines Day @LifeTheKid1 Random Wrestling Moment



Paige wins the Divas title on her debut match on the Main Roster Random Wrestling Moment Paige wins the Divas title on her debut match on the Main Roster https://t.co/WaDbMRKypV

The then-NXT Women's Champion emerged as a surprise open challenge opponent for Lee. To the surprise of everyone in attendance, AJ was pinned after a 'Paige-Turner' to put an end to her 295-day reign.

Saraya reigned as the Divas Champion from that point for just over two months, only dropping the belt back to AJ Lee in her fifth title defense.

Would you like to see AJ Lee return to the ring? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes