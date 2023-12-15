"My Hat Daddy" - Former WWE Women's Champion reacts to Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) new look

A former WWE Women's Champion took to social media to express her admiration for the new look of Adam Copeland (FKA Edge), taking notice of his hat and drip.

The former WWE Women's Champion in question is none other than Adam "Edge" Copeland's better half, Beth Phoenix. Beth and Copeland have been happily married to each other for a long time and are considered a power couple in the pro wrestling business. The couple also wrestled together earlier this year.

Beth Phoenix and Copeland joined forces inside the squared circle in WWE earlier this year to defeat The Miz and Maryse, as well as Fin Balor and Rhea Ripley, both in mixed tag team encounters. Furthermore, the two never shy away from expressing affection for each other through social media.

Recently, Beth shared the latest picture of The Rated-R Superstar at a Disney promotional event for his upcoming show, "Percy Jackson and The Olympians," in which Adam will be portraying the role of 'Ares.' Phoenix also wrote the following along with her husband's picture with a drip and a hat:

"My Hat Daddy is Rated D for DRIP."

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) on if Beth Pheonix will join him in AEW

The WWE Hall of Famer, Adam "Edge" Copeland surprised the wrestling fans with his AEW debut a few months ago at the WrestleDream PPV. After the big move, The Rated-R Superstar was asked whether his wife, Beth Phoenix, would also be going All Elite to join him in the journey during the post-show media scrum:

“I mean, any time I get to be close to Beth obviously I’m gonna be super excited about that. I don’t know about the possibilities of that in the foreseeable (future), but I love being around her obviously, and we’ve had a blast when we did get to work together."

He further added:

"But where she will be instrumental without everyone knowing it is she’s my sounding board. So if you’ve seen me do something, or you see something that you think worked, it was always bounced off Beth and then she always gives me better ideas back. It’s kind of amazing to be married to a Hall of Famer, it’s pretty cool… who can suplex you.” [H/T: TJRWrestling]

Meanwhile, Adam Copeland recently suffered a defeat against Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite. Henceforth, only time will tell how the story between two former tag team partners develops after Copeland's return.

