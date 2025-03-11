"My heart hurts for you," "So sorry" - Nick Jackson, Enzo Amore and more react to Dustin Rhodes' heartbreaking announcement

Dustin Rhodes is widely viewed as one of the most respected veterans in all of pro wrestling. Currently working on-screen and behind-the-scenes in AEW and ROH, the second-generation wrestler is a key part of the locker room. Rhodes' colleagues are now offering public support after a tragedy at home.

Ad

The Natural is known to keep in touch with his fans via social media, and he's known as a big lover of Man's Best Friend. Rhodes took to Instagram to announce that the family unfortunately had to put their Labrador Retriever down. The 15-year-old pup, named Agent 22, was treated to a last meal of three sushi rolls, which Dustin said was her favorite. He included photos from the emotional day with his wife and daughter, noting that it never gets easier when pets pass away.

Ad

Trending

Rhodes' unfortunate announcement led to an outpouring of support on X and Instagram. Fans and wrestlers have sent condolences to the three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, while some have shared their own pet stories. Nick Jackson, Tanga Loa, Enzo Amore, Fallon Henley, Renee Paquette, Matt Cardona, and AEW are among the supporters on Instagram.

You can see these reactions below:

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Screenshot of reactions to Dustin Rhodes' post on Instagram Stories (Photo Credit: Dustin Rhodes on Instagram)

Dustin Rhodes approaching championship milestones

Dustin Rhodes will celebrate his 56th birthday on April 11. The veteran grappler is currently on one of his biggest runs in the 36-plus-years he's been wrestling.

Ad

The Natural is approaching eight months with the ROH World Trios Championship. He and The Von Erichs defeated The Undisputed Kingdom's Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett to win the vacant titles at AEW Battle of The Belts XI on July 27, 2024. The Sons of Texas captured the gold in Arlington, TX.

Rhodes is also approaching seven months as ROH World Tag Team Champion with Sammy Guevara. Also billed as The Sons of Texas, Dustin and Sammy dethroned The Undisputed Kingdom's Taven and Bennett on the August 17, 2024 Collision, also in Arlington.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback