Mysterious masked man invades AEW Double or Nothing

A masked assailant has just come out during AEW Double or Nothing tonight and interfered in the FTW Championship match. The man in the mask would be Bryan Keith.

Moments ago, The Learning Tree put his title on the line against Hook and Katsuyori Shibata after both men earned their title opportunities via a drawn match on Dynamite earlier this week.

It was a hard-hitting contest tonight as the match followed FTW rules. This meant that this was an 'Anything Goes' match between the three stars. Everything from tables, Kendo sticks, and even a bag full of dice were used throughout the contest as each wanted to dish out as much punishment as they could to their opponent.

At a point in the match, Shibata had a Figure-Four leg-lock on Jericho, while Hook had his Redrum chokehold on him as well. This was all too similar to how they earned their title opportunity, as both of them made their opponent tap out at the same time.

They were suddenly blindsided by a man in a mask, which helped Chris Jericho gain an advantage and ultimately scored a pinfall win over Katsuyori Shibata.

The man in the mask was later revealed to be Bryan Keith, seemingly hinting that he too had joined The Learning Tree.

As the fans wait for more information on the events tonight, one things is certain. Jericho's reign as the FTW Champion continues.

