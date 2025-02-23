  • home icon
  Mysterious star makes in-ring return after 4 months on AEW Collision; gets huge win

Mysterious star makes in-ring return after 4 months on AEW Collision; gets huge win

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Feb 23, 2025 02:01 GMT
AEW Hologram
An AEW star returns to action [Image source: AEW star's X account and allelitewrestling.com]

The mysterious masked star finally made his long-awaited in-ring comeback after four months of absence on the latest episode of AEW Collision. He also registered a big win upon his return to action.

Hologram made his in-ring return tonight on AEW Collision. The 29-year-old star made his All Elite Wrestling debut in July 2024 with a victory on Collision and has been on a winning streak ever since. However, he has been out since WrestleDream 2024 due to injury.

At the WrestleDream pay-per-view, Hologram defeated The Beast Mortos in a Two Out Of Three Falls Match. The talented Luchador made his blockbuster comeback two weeks ago on Collision, and on the latest episode of the show he made his in-ring return after four months of being out of action.

Hologram squared off against his last opponent before injury, The Beast Mortos. In a highly athletic encounter, the Luchador continued his winning streak with another big win over Mortos on his return.

After the match, The Beast Mortos started assaulting Hologram but Kommander showed up and made the save, as the two masked stars have seemingly formed a new alliance. Fans will have to wait and see where this Lucha storyline is headed.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
