Mystery "joker" wins Casino Ladder Match after Stokely Hathaway hijacks with former WWE Superstar

The Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out 2022 was met with surprise as a mystery "joker" was proclaimed the winner after Stokely Hathaway orchestrated a hijack featuring a former WWE star.

ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and Rey Fenix opened the festivities while Rush El Toro Blanco was the third entrant. Andrade El Idolo and Claudio Castagnoli followed soon after as the fourth and fifth participants.

Penta El Zero Miedo and Dante Martin completed the cast of revealed participants. All of a sudden, a couple of masked wrestlers stormed into the ring to attack the wrestlers.

They were later revealed to be Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, W. Morrissey, and Austin and Colten Gunn. The group was led by former WWE manager Stokely Hathaway.

Hathaway climbed the ladder and grabbed the chip. He immediately gave it to a mystery masked man, who was declared the joker and the winner of the battle royale.

The masked man was about to reveal his identity but decided not to as he left with Hathaway's new stable.

