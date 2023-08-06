"Nah something off," "Even MJF now that's saying something" - Backstage controversy in AEW has fans riled up

AEW's women's division was recently met with a lot of criticism ahead of a backstage controversy revealed by professional wrestling star, LuFisto. Many top stars, including MJF, responded to her comments.

The former AEW star LuFisto recently tweeted out several allegations about how the women's division is being mistreated in All Elite Wrestling. She also claimed that some talents told her all about Britt Baker's version of Mean Girls, which is being facilitated by Tony Khan.

Many top stars around the wrestling world have come in support of the women's division over this controversy, including the current AEW World Champion MJF.

A recent fan tweet showed the women from Jacksonville-based promotion standing up against the comments of LuFisto.

The All Elite fans reacted to the post and shared their opinions, many felt something is off in those tweets as they were seemingly posted at the same time.

Liger @babylige @WWEREALONE Where was this for Thunder

Rocks D. Xebeck @bored_beck @WWEREALONE AEW locker room is toxic yet EVERYONE signs with AEW seemingly.



and the ONLY one complaining is Lufisto who didnt get a job in AEW.

Joseph Gonzalez @Acehardlight98 @WWEREALONE if you look at the time stamps they were all tweeted around the same time. thats too much of a coincidence

AEW may have planned an attack on LuFisto, claims veteran

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently claimed that All Elite Wrestling may have ordered a social media attack on Canadian wrestler LuFisto.

After LuFisto's interview with Fightful came out, several members of All Elite Wrestling came in defense of the company, including MJF, Ruby Soho, and many more.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the issue on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk after the recent array of tweets.

"Okay, that tells me that AEW, as a unit, got all their talent together and said, 'Let’s all attack this girl.' Because all of a sudden, they just not gonna say, ‘Oh, I’m gonna want to attack this girl because I don’t like what…’ No, they were ordered to or asked to, and they did it," said Matell.

The veteran was convinced that the company's management ordered the wrestlers to respond to the tweet so that LuFisto's comments get censored.

"So, this is an orchestrated response to her. Now, again, I don’t know the girl. But they want to censor her. They want to cancel her, and she may not even have a point, I don’t know. AEW, if they would just do this, next time you have something like this, don’t say s*** about it. Don’t say nothing because the more you say, the more you stir fans up," Mantell added. [From 22:07 to 23:00]

