AEW star Dustin Rhodes responds to LuFisto's accusations against him

Dustin Rhodes recently took to Twitter to answer questions raised by LuFisto about his conduct backstage in AEW.

The 43-year-old star recently had an interview with Fightful, where she opened up about her experience backstage in the Jacksonville-based promotion. She had one match there alongside the Bunny and Emi Sakura, teaming to face Anna Jay, Ruby Soho, and Skye Blue. Later on, she claimed that she had an unpleasant encounter with The Natural backstage.

Dustin Rhodes responded to the accusations just a few minutes ago on social media, stating that it was just an instance of "hard love."

"Hey @LuFisto, read your story and sometimes as a coach I have to be very honest and won't ever tell you a lie about how good or bad it was. Sometimes hard love comes out and wouldn't have it any other way. I hope you find what you're looking for. #KeepSteppin

Dustin Rhodes' brother and former AEW Star Cody Rhodes wants to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame

Given Dustin's extensive career, it is no surprise that Cody Rhodes thinks a Hall of Fame induction is in order.

In a conversation with Sports Illustrated, the American Nightmare stated that he was quite interested in seeing his half-brother join the ranks of the All-Time greats:

“I would like to induct Dustin into the Hall of Fame,” says Rhodes. “I would also never turn down an opportunity to team with him again, and we’ve had an even better experience wrestling against each other.” (H/T: SportsIllustrated )

As of now, Dustin and Cody are far apart, working in rival promotions, AEW and WWE. Whether their paths will cross again in the business is something only time will tell.

