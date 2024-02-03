Name close to Cody Rhodes seemingly unhappy with the events on WWE SmackDown

WWE star Cody Rhodes had an interesting week, from winning the men's Royal Rumble match to the events of last night's Friday Night SmackDown, which were met with displeasure among the fans, seemingly including Rhodes' friend and former AEW star, QT Marshall.

Last night on SmackDown, WWE hyped up the show as the night where The American Nightmare chooses his WrestleMania 40 opponent between the World Heavyweight Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes went face-to-face with Roman Reigns on the microphone. However, the shocking twist came when Rhodes stated that he was coming for Roman but not at WrestleMania, which led to the surprising return of The Rock. The Brahma Bull's staredown with Roman Reigns has got people speculating that he may be taking on The Tribal Chief in the main event of WrestleMania 40 instead of Cody Rhodes.

On Twitter, a fan posted the screenshot of the segment between Roman Reigns and The Rock, which was posted on YouTube by WWE. The video currently has much more dislikes than likes, which shows us how a portion of fans are upset with the shocking change of plans. The fan's tweet was reposted by QT Marshall.

QT Marshall reposted this tweet by a fan.

Bully Ray believes Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins is the right choice

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently spoke about the possibility of Cody Rhodes facing Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship after the events of the recent Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Ray explained how Cody versus Seth is the right match for The American Nightmare, as the World Title is what Dusty Rhodes would have competed for.

"Cody's story, once again, is about becoming the World Heavyweight Champion. The championship that Seth wears around his waist is the best representation of what his father [Dusty Rhodes] would have been chasing. I keep going back to the same stuff. I believe we've gotten so far away from what the actual story is," Ray retorted.

He added:

"'Finish the story' – what's the story about? The story is about his father not being able to truly win the championship because he won by disqualification or countout or whatever. That's the story. The story is not about Roman Reigns." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

The Rock's return has, without a doubt, shifted the entire direction of this year's WrestleMania, which was believed to be the event where Cody Rhodes finally dethrones Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title. It will be interesting to see what's in store going forward.

Do you want to see The Rock versus Roman Reigns at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.