Former WWE star believes scrapped WrestleMania match "DESERVES" The Rock vs. Roman Reigns' spot

WWE fans were treated to a face-off between The Rock and Roman Reigns on the latest episode of SmackDown. The segment left a former superstar furious on Friday night.

Cody Rhodes appeared on the latest edition of SmackDown to announce his decision for WrestleMania 40. Most fans expected him to name Reigns as the champion he would want to face at The Show of Shows this year.

Instead, The American Nightmare handed over his potential WrestleMania 40 contest to The Rock. It now looks like Cody Rhodes will probably face Seth Rollins at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Recent reports suggest that WWE changed its plans after CM Punk was injured during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The booking has many fans confused, including former WWE Superstar Summer Rae. She took to X/Twitter to share that Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns is the match that deserves to headline WrestleMania 40. She added that no other premium live event was big enough for the particular match to take place.

"And if it was bc Punk got hurt & this is a change of plans it doesn’t take away from the fact that we all want THAT match, THE match at mania. The only match….Cody v Roman. I don’t want it on another ppv. I only want it there. It DESERVES that. And I don’t want it in 2025," Summer Rae shared.

Check out Summer Rae's tweet below:

The creative team could have booked another top superstar to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Drew McIntyre was involved in a recent rivalry with The Visionary, and the creative team could have strapped the rocket to his back.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL has not received the best response

The Rock’s arrival on the latest episode of SmackDown received a massive pop from fans. Roman Reigns was stunned to see his real-life cousin walk out after Cody Rhodes dropped his WrestleMania dream for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The creative team will be looking to book the big contest to perfection for The Show of Shows. However, the face-off between The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief has not received the best response on YouTube, as a video posted on WWE's official channel has received more dislikes than likes.

It would be interesting to see how Rhodes also recovers from the damage done to his story. Fans may not be as invested in his rivalry against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship as they would have been with Roman Reigns.

