Seth Rollins is the best option for major WWE name at WrestleMania, Hall of Famer proclaims

Not only the WWE but even the company's World Heavyweight Champion - Seth Rollins - is in a pickle as the Road to WrestleMania commenced Saturday night.

On the one hand, per Rollins himself, a grade 2 tear of his MCL and a partially torn meniscus has rendered it impossible to have a match in the near future. Be that as it may, the champion asserted that he will pull off a title defense at the Show of Shows in April.

Now that CM Punk has been sidelined, though, The Visionary does not have the much-anticipated contest on his radar, even if he manages to make it to WrestleMania 40. Rollins has been clamoring for Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes to challenge him instead of Roman Reigns since Monday night.

When asked whether Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins is a "consolation prize" for The American Nightmare on the Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray stated that it isn't. He went on to explain why the fans shouldn't feel that way if the company chooses to go that direction:

"Cody's story, once again, is about becoming the World Heavyweight Champion. The championship that Seth wears around his waist is the best representation of what his father [Dusty Rhodes] would have been chasing. I keep going back to the same stuff. I believe we've gotten so far away from what the actual story is," Ray retorted.

He emphasized that Roman Reigns was never the essence of Cody's "finish the story" sentiment:

"'Finish the story' – what's the story about? The story is about his father not being able to truly win the championship because he won by disqualification or countout or whatever. That's the story. The story is not about Roman Reigns." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Two years ago, Cody Rhodes resurfaced on WWE programming at the Show of Shows. He emphatically defeated Seth Rollins in his return match, then went on to do it back-to-back two more times. Their rivalry culminated in the now famous Hell in a Cell encounter at the eponymous premium live event.

CM Punk's injury has opened the door for another WWE star, reminds Booker T

Whether it is Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, or even Sami Zayn, the company has a stacked roster to filter before they arrive at an ideal challenger for Seth Rollins on The Grandest Stage in April.

The World Heavyweight Championship was built up well in the past year, and Booker T feels that CM Punk getting sidelined is an opportunity for another WWE star to capitalize on:

"There’s so many guys on the roster that can step into that spot and become something and make themselves. To be able to make stars, you gotta put them in a position to become stars," he said.

The Hall of Famer also added that because CM Punk and Seth Rollins were "made men," perhaps The Second City Saint's time off could be used to build a fresh face.

