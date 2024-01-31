CM Punk's injury provides a "huge opportunity" to a new star, claims WWE Hall of Famer

CM Punk's injury has seemingly derailed a high-profile match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. However, a Hall of Famer is trying to focus on what's next and claims that this leaves a huge opportunity for a new star in the promotion.

At WWE Royal Rumble 2024, CM Punk tore his right tricep during the Men's Rumble match. However, he went on to finish the bout when Cody Rhodes eliminated him and punched his ticket for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Speaking on The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about The Second City Saint's injury at the event. The WCW legend claimed that this was an opportunity for a new WWE star who could perform at the event and get the spotlight instead of Punk.

“I’m not looking for anything like that myself. Right now, just coming off the Rumble, you look at the talent pool, you got a plethora of talent right now. There’s so many guys on the roster that can step into that spot and become something and make themselves. To be able to make stars, you gotta put them in a position to become stars," he said.

The six-time World Champion continued:

"I just think we got an opportunity here, we got a huge opportunity, especially with Punk going down, even though Punk, that’s a great match. Either one of those guys, if Seth wins, it’s great. If Punk wins, it’s great. But Punk is already a made man, and Seth is already a made man. I’m looking to make somebody." [H/T - Fightful]

Booker claims that the management can make the best out of the situation as they have a very talented and stacked roster.

Major changes to WrestleMania 40 card following CM Punk's injury at WWE Royal Rumble - Reports

The Road to WrestleMania has been filled with more lows than highs as the company is losing several WWE Superstars, either due to injuries or controversies over the past month.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, the card to the Grandest Stage Of Them All in Philadelphia is expected to change further due to the unavailability of several notable WWE Superstars.

"Source said there are a number of brand new “card variations” on the table, including some superstars who were not pegged towards the top just days ago. I’m being told they will take their time to figure things out and consider “just about everything.”

It will be interesting to see if Seth Rollins can make it back in time for the event.

