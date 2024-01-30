Unexpected twists force WWE to revamp WrestleMania 40 "card variations" - Reports

WWE WrestleMania 40 is only two months away, and several twists have reportedly forced the company to consider new plans for the biggest show of the year.

Just before last week, fans were eagerly anticipating a WrestleMania main event showdown between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, with epic side battles like CM Punk vs Seth Rollins and a monster clash between Brock Lesnar and Gunther.

On January 25th a legal bomb was dropped on Vince McMahon, blasting him with accusations of sexual misconduct, with former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar allegedly being a part of it. Due to the allegations, the Stamford-based promotion reportedly yanked Lesnar from the Rumble, replacing him with Bron Breakker.

The highly anticipated Gunther vs Lesnar match is reportedly out of the picture and CM Punk's recent triceps tear from Royal Rumble 2024 has sidelined him from the Show of Shows. The American Nightmare has set his sights on locking horns against The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, on RAW Seth Rollins told Cody Rhodes to consider challenging him for the World Heavyweight Championship instead.

As per WrestleVotes, WWE's WrestleMania plans are about to take a wild turn! Injuries and whispers have thrown things wide open, and the company is hitting the reset button, tossing out old plans, and cooking up brand new "card variations," including some superstars who were not pegged towards the top just days ago.

Drew McIntyre mocked CM Punk ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40

The former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre interrupted The Straight Edge Superstar last night on RAW when he addressed his injury to the fans. The Scottish Warrior left no stone unturned to show his true heel persona and stated he prayed for Punk to not headline WrestleMania 40.

The 38-year-old star mentioned when he found out that The Best in the World sustained a torn tricep, he slept like a baby. Following that, McIntyre brutally laid out CM Punk and inflicted more damage to his already injured arm.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the former world champion shared that he was responsible for killing Punk's WrestleMania 40 dream and now it's buried.

Check out McIntyre's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Given that World Wrestling Entertainment is planning to reshuffle and flip through a deck of possibilities, fans will be excited to witness the unexpected Showcase of the Immortals this year.

What do you think of the reported WWE WrestleMania 40 change in plans? Sound off in the comments section below.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here