Seth Rollins asks Cody Rhodes the ultimate question heading into WrestleMania in video featuring Hulk Hogan

Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble. Now, he has the right to challenge either Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title or Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship in the main event at WrestleMania 40. In a video message, Rollins has posted a clip asking Cody Rhodes the ultimate question ahead of WrestleMania.

Throughout his career, Cody Rhodes has been on a quest to become the ultimate champion and win the big title. However, when it came to his run in the Stamford-based promotion, he didn't manage it. Outside WWE, though, Rhodes had more success, although even in AEW, he didn't quite reach the top of the mountain, never becoming the AEW World Champion.

Since returning to WWE in 2022, the quest has been simple for Cody Rhodes - do the one thing that his father, Dusty Rhodes, never did. Becoming the WWE Champion has been the target, and now that he's won the Royal Rumble for the second time in a row, he has the chance to do exactly that.

In a video, Seth Rollins posed the ultimate question before Rhodes. Showcasing both Dusty Rhodes and Hulk Hogan in the video, he asked Cody who he would be like - Hogan or his own father. In the video, it showed Dusty winning the World Heavyweight title.

He said that it was time for Rhodes to decide what sort of champion he would be as he got ready to choose his WrestleMania opponent.

Seth Rollins has confused Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania decision

On WWE RAW this week, Rhodes came out, and it was expected that he would announce his decision to face Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows, the match everyone has been waiting for.

However, he was interrupted by Seth Rollins when he was in tears and thanking the fans for their support. Rollins said that the Heavyweight title had been for real champions like Dusty Rhodes, while the WWE Universal title was for posers like Roman Reigns and Hulk Hogan. He poked at Rhodes' dream, asking which champion he wanted to face.

With Rhodes now pondering the decision, Rollins has continued to ask him the critical question. It remains to be seen who he chooses.

