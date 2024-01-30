We got a great show tonight on the RAW after Royal Rumble, with CM Punk making a big announcement and two big title matches.

Judgment Day def. DIY to retain the Tag Team Championship

Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Jey Uso def. Bronson Reed

Gunther def. Kofi Kingston to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Kabuki Warriors def. Natalya & Tegan Nox

Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn

We got a recap of Royal Rumble before Pat McAfee joined the commentary team, and we learned that he would be returning every week for RAW alongside Michael Cole.

CM Punk kicked off RAW, and he had his arm in a sling as he slowly walked to the ring. Punk congratulated Cody Rhodes before saying that he tore his right tricep at Royal Rumble. He admitted that he probably wouldn't be able to compete in the Elimination Chamber match, but he still wanted to make it to WrestleMania somehow.

Punk was interrupted by Drew McIntyre, who said that he could relate to him after they both had their dreams taken away. Drew then said that he prayed for Punk to get injured and tried to hurt him in the match. McIntyre added that he was going to find a way into the world title match at WrestleMania and deny Punk his dream once more.

Punk said that the first thing on his list after coming back from the injury would be to face Drew in a match and then main-eventing WrestleMania. The two had a staredown, and Drew dropped Punk before stomping on his injured arm.

Sami Zayn came out to make the save and chased McIntyre off before officials came in to assist Punk.

WWE RAW Results (January 29, 2024): Judgment Day (c) vs. DIY - Tag Team Championship match

DIY was in control early on, and Finn Balor was isolated in the ring after Damian was kicked off the apron. Priest came back and dragged Ciampa outside before dropping him on the apron. Balor got a near fall off a kick before the inverted DDT was reversed by Ciampa.

Gargano tagged in and got a spear on Balor for a near fall before Priest took a big double-team move and almost lost the titles. Ciampa hit Balor with the Air Raid Crash before hitting Meet in the Middle but Priest broke up the pin. Ciampa and Gargano both locked in holds but the champs managed to break out.

Priest dropped Gargano on the announce desk before getting the Razor's Edge on Ciampa in the ring. Balor came in with the Coupe de Grace and picked up the win.

Result: Judgment Day def. DIY to retain the Tag Team Championship

Grade: A

Judgment Day took over the ring and Priest said that he owed R-Truth an apology. Truth walked out and got in the ring before saying that the group was like his family and Priest, his older brother. He also called Finn the weird uncle while Tominik and JD were stepbrothers.

Priest said that Truth wasn't in the Judgment Day before JD attacked Truth from behind. The group was kicking Truth down on the mat when The Miz came out to stop them. Miz got taken down as well and Dominik hit a big dive before RAW moved on.

Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven on WWE RAW

Niven and Baszler started the match and the latter was sent outside the ring early on. Green came in and managed to avoid some big moves from both opponents before getting a near fall on Zoey. Piper got the tag but Shayna dragged her off the apron and took her down before Stark got the Z360 on Green in the ring for the win.

Result: Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven on RAW

Grade: C

Cody Rhodes was out next and was almost in tears as he thanked the fans for backing him when he needed them the most.

Seth Rollins interrupted him and said that Rhodes should challenge him because the Heavyweight title was the one for real champs like Dusty while the Universal title was for posers like Roman Reigns and Hulk Hogan.

Rhodes said that he would think about it before walking out of the ring as we headed for the next match.

Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed on WWE RAW

Reed got some big moves right off the bat but Uso came back with a takedown and went for a dive but it was reversed. Reed sent Uso into the corner and hit a big splash before missing the Tsunami. Jey recovered and got a superkick and a spear before hitting the splash for the win.

Result: Jey Uso def. Bronson Reed on RAW

Grade: B

Andrade was backstage, and he signed with RAW and Adam Pearce before Nick Aldis showed up. Andrade told him to say hi to Zelina Vega.

Gunther (c) vs. Kofi Kingston - Intercontinental Championship match on RAW

Gunther got some big chops early on before getting a backbreaker and locking in the Boston Crab. The champ was sent outside and driven into the announce desk before Kofi laid him on top of the steel steps and hit a big move.

Back in the ring, Kofi got a near fall before Gunther countered the Trouble in Paradise. The champ hit a clothesline but took the SOS before hitting Kofi with a clothesline, dropkick, and the powerbomb for the win.

Result: Gunther def. Kofi Kingston to retain the Intercontinental Championship on RAW

Grade: B+

Vinci and Kaiser attacked the New Day after the match and Woods tried to fight back but was sent into the ringpost.

Sami Zayn was backstage and said that he needed to take down Drew McIntyre to avoid future incidents like CM Punk being targeted at the Rumble.

Kabuki Warriors vs. Natalya & Tegan Nox on WWE RAW

Kairi and Nox kicked off the match and the Sane was isolated early on in the ring. Asuka came in and Nox sent her into the corner before the tag champs were hit with double kicks in the ring.

Asuka fought out of a sharpshooter before Kairi took Tegan down at ringside. Sane headed to the ring and the champs got the inverted DDT/Insane Elbow combo before picking up the win.

Result: Kabuki Warriors def. Natalya & Tegan Nox on RAW

Grade: B

Bayley was out next with Damage CTRL and celebrated her Royal Rumble win before bragging that she beat Rhea Ripley's Rumble record. Ripley came out and told Bayley that she didn't have a chance to win the title before Nia Jax attacked the women's world champ from behind.

Nia took Rhea to the ring and hit the annihilator before Damage CTRL left without Bayley. Nia told Bayley that she should pick anyone else to challenge since Rhea "won't be making it to WrestleMania."

Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

The match headed outside early on and Sami was dropped on the announce desk. Sami got a big superplex before McIntyre dodged the Helluva Kick and took the Blue Thunder Bomb. Drew hit the white noise for a near fall before getting a low blow off a counter and the Claymore for the win.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn

Grade: B

