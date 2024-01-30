Current WWE champions secure win on RAW for the first time in over 1400 days

The Kabuki Warriors faced the duo of Tegan Nox and Natalya during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

After successfully winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship last Friday, Asuka and Kairi Sane sought to carry their momentum forward as they took on Natalya and Nox in a non-title tag team match.

Natalya and Nox started the encounter with a strong start, applying pressure on Asuka with frequent tags. However, their early dominance was short-lived, as The Kabuki Warriors quickly gained control of the bout.

During the closing stages of the match, Natalya showed her resilience as she executed a German suplex on Asuka and attempted to tag in Nox. However, the tag didn't happen, as Nox was distracted by Sane. Capitalizing on the situation, the Empress of Tomorrow delivered a dropkick. She then tagged in Sane, who sealed the victory with an impressive Insane Elbow from the top rope.

This marked The Kabuki Warriors' first win on WWE RAW in 1423 days since their win over Liv Morgan and Natalya in March 2020. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based company has planned for them moving forward.

