Jey Uso defeats top WWE star for the first time on RAW

Former Bloodline member Jey Uso and Bronson Reed had their first televised one-on-one match on Monday Night RAW this week. This was also the former's first match on the red brand since Day 1.

During the bout, Jey hit Reed in the corner with several strikes after the bell rang. He then tried to take down the big man but ran into a brick wall. Bronson Reed struck Jey Uso in the corner several times and took him down with a ripcord clothesline. Jey sent Reed to the outside and went for a suicide dive.

Bronson ran towards Jey, but the latter got out of the way, and the big man ran into the ringpost. Back in the ring, Jey Uso took down Reed with a diving crossbody for a two-count. Bronson Reed blocked his opponent's enzuigiri attempt and hit a senton for a two-count.

Jey superkicked Reed twice, but the big man was still on his feet. He hit another one, and the Aussie star was finally off his feet.

Jey went for a frog splash but missed, and he was taken down with a Samoan Drop. Reed went for the Tsunami, but his opponent got out of the way. Jey then hit a spear, followed by an Uso Splash to win the match.

