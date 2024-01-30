Former WWE champions suffer shock defeat in 2-minute match on RAW

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven faced the duo of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Following the crowning of new champions last week, the competition in the tag team division has reached new heights. After their victory over Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae last Monday, Stark and Baszler aimed to continue their winning streak as a tag team.

Niven started the bout on the front foot but was soon stopped in her tracks. Stark and Baszler persistently targeted Niven's arm before she successfully tagged in Chelsea. Chelsea side-stepped Stark and managed to escape Baszler's Kirifuda Clutch. She then executed the Fameasser on Stark, but it wasn't enough to put her away.

As she sought to tag in Niven, Baszler intervened by pulling Niven off the apron. Stark seized the opportunity and delivered a Z360 to Chelsea, securing an emphatic victory.

This was a massive upset for the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions as they were defeated within two minutes.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Baszler and Stark.

