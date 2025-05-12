Naomi left stunned after top AEW star posts shirtless picture

WWE star Naomi was shocked to see a current AEW champion's physique. She has been one of the top heels in the sports entertainment juggernaut lately. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was feuding with Jade Cargill for the past few months. She recently reacted to Shelton Benjamin's shirtless picture.

The current AEW World Tag Team Champion has been one of the most powerful stars on the roster. He has tossed around multiple other stars in the squared circle. Throughout his career, he has managed to keep himself fit. Fans are happy that the Standard of Excellence is finally getting the recognition he deserves in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Recently, Shelton Benjamin took to Instagram and shared a shirtless picture, flaunting his flawless physique. He received huge compliments for his fitness.

Naomi was shocked to see the 49-year-old Benjamin's insane physique and sarcastically asked if he even ages.

"How is it you don't age sir?" she asked.

Take a look at her reaction here:

Screengrab of Naomi's comment

Naomi shares unfortunate news

The Glow has been wrestling for over 15 years. She recently opened up about her health issues and made a huge revelation.

While speaking on the Nikki and Brie Show, Naomi revealed that her biological clock is ticking, and if she does want to have a child, she will have to step away from pro wrestling soon.

"I always wanted kids young. I always wanted a lot. Your girl is getting up there. I'm 37. Time. I've got to figure this out like yesterday. I'm asking myself and struggling with that question. I'm definitely leaning towards it, but I've had health issues. I only have one ovary. Even if I wanted to continue wrestling longer, my biological clock, I can't. We got a lot to figure out. I have to step away and take care of my health and myself. If we're going to have kids, I have to start that process very soon," she said.

It will be interesting to see who the 37-year-old star feuds with next.

