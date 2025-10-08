Naomi sends a message after AEW confirms arrival of former WWE champion

AEW recently confirmed the signing of a former WWE champion to the Jacksonville-based promotion, and shortly afterward, WWE star Naomi sent a message addressing the same.

Ad

Naomi returned to the Stamford-based promotion at Royal Rumble 2024 and only went up from there. The Glow won the Women's Money in the Bank Contract in June this year, and a month later, cashed it in at WWE Evolution to claim the Women's World Championship. However, in August, Naomi had to relinquish the title due to pregnancy, and she's been on a hiatus ever since. Recently, Naomi reacted to a post by AEW on Instagram, which was a video package about former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Lacey Lane (fka Kayden Carter) challenging Mercedes Mone for her TBS title at Dynamite: Title Tuesday. This bout also marked Lane's debut on All Elite Wrestling programming.

Ad

Trending

Responding to the post, Naomi expressed her excitement to watch Lane in action, saying that she was seated. It was interesting to see Naomi support Lane despite the two working for rival promotions.

"I am seated! ❤️", wrote Naomi

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Check out AEW's Instagram post here and Naomi's comment below:

Naomi's comment [Screenshot taken from Instagram ]

Lacey Lane lost her debut match in AEW

Lacey Lane's (fka Kayden Carter) debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion was highly anticipated, and her performance did not disappoint as she put up an intense fight against Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship. Although Lane came close to winning with several near falls, the CEO secured the victory with a decisive pin after hitting the Mone Maker.

Ad

Ryan G @RyGrad402 Shouts to Lacey Lane...two really good matches with Mercedes Mone and Mina Shirakawa the last few weeks #AEWDynamite

Despite the loss, the erstwhile Kayden Carter was lauded for her effort online, who had called her bout with the CEO a dream match in the past. It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has planned for Lane going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More