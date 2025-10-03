  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Chris Jericho
  Natalya sends a message to Chris Jericho for reaching a huge milestone

Natalya sends a message to Chris Jericho for reaching a huge milestone

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 03, 2025 10:55 GMT
Natalya AEW
Natalya's message to top AEW star (Source-Natalya on X and allelitewrestling.com)

The former WWE and AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho recently shared a major personal milestone, and Natalya reacted. Jericho has been out of action for months.

Chris Jericho has been on a hiatus ever since his last appearance on AEW Dynamite in April. Amid his absence, The Ocho has been quite active on social media as fans anticipate his return.

Taking to Instagram recently, Jericho shared his picture from his first-ever match from the year 1990. He also provided all the details about the first match that he ever competed in, after it's been 35 years since that day:

"Crazy to think it’s been 35 years to the day of my VERY FIRST MATCH! On Oct 2, 1990 I faced @stormwrestlingacademy in Ponoka, Alberta at the #PonokaMooseHall, in front of about 85 people. The match ended in a 15 minute draw and I remember every little thing as if it happened only yesterday! (I got paid 30 dollars….a 20 & a 10!). I have had a wonderful, amazing, one in a million career since then…. and I wanna thank all of YOU from around the entire world for joining me for certain parts …or even all of it! And the Good news is….IT AIN’T OVER YET!"
The veteran WWE Superstar, Natalya took notice of Jericho's huge milestone and reacted to it with the following comment:

"That’s insane! What a ride and you’re still going. Amazing!"
Nataya's comment on Jericho's Instagram post about his first-ever match
Nataya's comment on Jericho's Instagram post about his first-ever match

Chris Jericho's last match in AEW

Before his hiatus from TV for months, Chris Jericho competed in his last match at the Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view in April. The Ocho defended his ROH World Championship in a title vs mask match against Bandido. At the end of a competitive encounter, Jericho lost his title to Bandido.

After losing at AEW Dynasty, Jericho made an appearance on Dynamite, where he announced that he would go away for a while. Fans will have to wait and see when the legend will be back on TV.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Edited by Gaurav Singh
