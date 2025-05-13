Natalya sends a message for new AEW star who blatantly rejected WWE's tryout offer

Natalya sent a message to a new AEW star who blatantly rejected WWE’s tryout offer. The stakes were big, but it looks like he hit the jackpot.

Kevin Knight made his AEW debut in March of this year when he took on Jay White in his first match on an episode of Collision. This was after he rejected a tryout offer from WWE. The match with White was so impressive that Tony Khan immediately announced his signing. Since then, Knight has steadily ascended the ladder and is quickly becoming a fan favorite.

He was recently a guest on Chris Jericho’s Talk is Jericho podcast, where the two spoke about Knight’s experience in New Japan Pro Wrestling and the independent scene. Jericho took to Instagram to post a picture with Knight.

Under that post, WWE star Natalya sent out a message of support to Knight and wrote:

“Kevin is an awesome person and so talented and dedicated and driven… I can’t wait to listen…. 👏”

AEW star Kevin Knight reveals more about rejecting WWE’s tryout offer

In a recent interview with RJ City on Hey! (EW), Kevin Knight opened up on why he rejected the offer from the Stamford-based promotion.

He cited the reason he rejected it as not being the role or job he was seeking.

“[Were you like, well f**k those guys?] Of course, we heard about that story, right? [What was the declining phone call?] The declining phone call? I don't need this, this ain't my job, you know what I'm saying? Just like that, quoted," Knight said.

Tony Khan will be happy that Kevin Knight ended up declining to go to WWE and chose to instead sign with AEW. He now has a bonafide star on his hands and someone who is respected by stars from both sides.

