Natalya sends a three-word message to Chris Jericho

On November 12, Chris Jericho wrestled his first match for the Japanese promotion DDT Pro Wrestling at The Ultimate Party 2023 event. The Ocho faced Konosuke Takeshita, who is a member of the Don Callis Family, in a singles match at the event and defeated him by submission.

After his victory over the Alpha, Jericho, who turned 53 three days ago, shared his experience of fighting for the promotion on Instagram. Le Champion called it his best match of 2023 and thanked Takeshita and DDT Pro Wrestling for the occasion.

"My first match of my 53rd year was also my best of 2023. Thanks to @realtakesoup and @ddt_prowrestling for an amazing experience! #Ryoguku was packed and the crowd was electric! And the match was hard hitting AF & super dramatic. One of my favorite trips to Japan EVER…and I’ve been coming here since 1991! You can watch this instant classic NOW at the link in my bio… DONCHA DARE MISS IT! #DDTUP," Chris Jericho wrote.

WWE Superstar Natalya responded to the former AEW World Champion's post with a three-word message.

"Japan Loves You.😎 "

Natalya's response to Jericho's post.

While the 53-year-old seemingly enjoyed his latest outing in Japan, many AEW fans objected to the outcome and said Konosuke's clean loss to the veteran diminishes his credibility.

Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega set to face The Young Bucks

Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega (called The Golden Jets) have recently joined forces against common enemies, the members of the Don Callis Family, which consists of Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Kenny Omega's friends from The Elite, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson, expressed their disapproval of his partnership with Jericho, whom they considered an enemy. On a recent edition of Dynamite, a backstage back-and-forth between the Young Bucks and the Golden Jets led to a match, made official between them for Full Gear pay-per-view.

Expand Tweet

The Ocho and the Cleaner will square off against the Young Bucks at AEW's p upcoming pay-per-view with a stipulation attached to the contest.

If the Golden Jets win, they will take Nick and Matt Jackson's spot as the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, but if they lose, they will have to end their partnership.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.