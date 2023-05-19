Nature of CM Punk and Tony Khan's relationship in aftermath of another AEW fallout reportedly disclosed

CM Punk has had a shaky relationship with AEW as a whole over the last year. Getting into an altercation with some roster members. The Chicago native's status on the brand has been questioned, as he is yet to make his return to the promotion. This is despite The Elite, who was the other party in the backstage run-in, already actively appearing on the promotion.

Recently, there have been talks about Punk headlining AEW Collision, the company's new two-hour show. However, the Straight Edge Superstar did not appear on the promotional poster. Reports of Ace Steel being re-hired by AEW have been surfacing, with many assuming this to be the reason for the Second City Saint being omitted from the Collision announcement.

However, according to a report by Inside the Ropes, all is well between Punk and AEW. The issue with Ace Steel will not affect the former AEW World Champion's appearance on the show. Punk and Tony Khan are on sound footing, with open communication, and no issues between the two.

Inside The Ropes @Inside_TheRopes As doubt continues to grow over CM Punk's AEW return, a new report details the relationship between him and Tony Khan after he was removed from AEW Collision advertising. itrwrestling.com/news/backstage… As doubt continues to grow over CM Punk's AEW return, a new report details the relationship between him and Tony Khan after he was removed from AEW Collision advertising. itrwrestling.com/news/backstage…

All seems to be going well in the relationship between the multi-time champion and Tony Khan. A formal announcement regarding Punk's appearance on the show may be expected in the coming days or weeks.

Former AEW employee involved in CM Punk altercation was reportedly re-hired

Ace Steel, who was reportedly involved in the altercation between The Elite and CM Punk, has been reportedly re-hired by Tony Khan. He was reportedly fired after the backstage fiasco that took place after AEW All Out 2022.

This came as a surprise to many as Steel was the single person who was let go following the run-in. CM Punk is currently still in the process of planning a return to the promotion, while The Elite has been actively appearing on Dynamite for the last few months.

According to a report by Haus of Wrestling, the former coach was re-hired many months back.

Steel has been fulfilling a remote role in AEW creative, so as to remove the possibility of running into the roster members he has a history with.

With all the talk surrounding the multi-time champion's return to the ring, many are hoping for the best and hoping for CM Punk's return. Others have expressed their dismay for the Ace Steel re-hiring and its connection with the former WWE Champion.

