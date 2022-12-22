"Need [CM] Punk back asap" - Wrestling fans urge Tony Khan to bring back the 6-time WWE World Champion for a potential reunion with major AEW stars

The AEW fanbase has seemingly been split in two ever since news first broke about CM Punk's backstage brawl against The Elite. While fans were initially largely against Punk, the tide seems to have now turned as many took to social media to urge Tony Khan to bring him back.

Even now, details about the infamous "Brawl Out" are shrouded in mystery, especially since Tony Khan has continued to be tight-lipped about the issue. Despite this, many fans had their minds made up on who the true aggressors were, but after months, AEW fans seem to be realizing why they loved CM Punk.

After Twitter user @BrainBamager took to social media to commemorate the anniversary of CM Punk's team-up with Darby Allin and Sting against MJF and FTR. The bout itself was well-received, and Punk and The Icon's shared face paint was a talking point for weeks after.

Liam @LiamTCrowley @DrainBamager this type of stuff made AEW weekly TV must-watch. chills. @DrainBamager this type of stuff made AEW weekly TV must-watch. chills.

🇺🇦 @MasterOfWumbo @LiamTCrowley @DrainBamager How the hell has AEW shifted so drastically in the span of a year? I used to watch literally every single week, and now I can barely be bothered to check the results, and I don’t think I’m alone. @LiamTCrowley @DrainBamager How the hell has AEW shifted so drastically in the span of a year? I used to watch literally every single week, and now I can barely be bothered to check the results, and I don’t think I’m alone.

Damon Bryce🥀 @DamonBrycePro @DrainBamager I was at this show, this match was so much fun, Punk chasing MJF through the stands was so fun to watch @DrainBamager I was at this show, this match was so much fun, Punk chasing MJF through the stands was so fun to watch😂

Ryan Manzo @Ryan_Manzo12 @DrainBamager I was never a fan of punk (stopped watching wrestling in 2006) but this match changed my mind...until brawl out @DrainBamager I was never a fan of punk (stopped watching wrestling in 2006) but this match changed my mind...until brawl out

MJESUSF @MJESUSF12 @SirGreatOne23 @DrainBamager People are realizing AEW is better with that man @SirGreatOne23 @DrainBamager People are realizing AEW is better with that man

House of Skellington Images by Erin @SkellingtonPix @DrainBamager I was hoping to see more of him working with Darby and Sting, but no, it's has to be all about Maxi Pad Freeman 🙄 @DrainBamager I was hoping to see more of him working with Darby and Sting, but no, it's has to be all about Maxi Pad Freeman 🙄

Michael @Cynnis Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager 1 year ago, one of the coolest moments in AEW happened.



Darby Allin, Sting and Surfer CM Punk teaming together. 1 year ago, one of the coolest moments in AEW happened.Darby Allin, Sting and Surfer CM Punk teaming together. https://t.co/8CeXdhCTXY I can’t believe he really got ran out the company over one of the biggest nothing-burgers I have ever seen. twitter.com/drainbamager/s… I can’t believe he really got ran out the company over one of the biggest nothing-burgers I have ever seen. twitter.com/drainbamager/s…

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will somehow be able to mend the issues between himself and CM Punk. According to reports, it's the Straight Edge Superstar who wants out of AEW, and the promotion is trying to convince him to stay.

WCW veteran Konnan believes that AEW has largely misused stars like CM Punk

Tony Khan has often come under fire from both fans and wrestling veterans for his various booking decisions, especially across most of 2022. This has resulted in many social media accounts clamoring for numerous stars to instead return to WWE, especially under Triple H.

Fan Mania ⚡️ @Fan_Mania_ If CM Punk Ever Came Back To WWE Who Should His First Opponent Be? If CM Punk Ever Came Back To WWE Who Should His First Opponent Be? https://t.co/8bKZWgmt1K

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan slammed Tony Khan for not using stars like Adam Cole while undervaluing CM Punk.

"They've done nothing with Adam Cole, they really didn't do much with CM Punk. They dropped the ball on so many people and it's their fault and they don't like to be criticized and they don't like to be called out," Konnan said. [From 05:19 onward]

While the original consensus online was initially loudly in favor of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, fans seem to have largely changed their minds. With veterans like Konnan pointing out Khan's mistakes as well, could the AEW President change his mind and prompt him to do everything to bring CM Punk back?

