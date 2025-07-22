MJF has been referenced by Netflix in a huge way, and this was just a few hours before WWE RAW. Things are getting spicy in the wrestling world.WWE and AEW are two of the biggest wrestling companies in the world and rightfully so. They have a lot of top stars who have gone on to make a name for themselves outside wrestling, and one of them is none other than MJF.Friedman, one of the biggest heels in AEW, is also a talented actor. He has acted in a few movies and is now a part of Happy Gilmore 2. Given that Netflix now telecasts RAW, it was interesting that they chose to drop Maxwell’s reference before the show.The official Netflix account on X showed Friedman coming in at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere. The account posted a picture of him and wrote:“Maxwell Jacob Friedman pulls up to the HAPPY GILMORE 2 premiere | 📸: Getty.”MJF calls former WWE star Bryan Danielson overratedMJF is known for being very edgy with his comments, and he did just that when he spoke about former WWE star Bryan Danielson.The two had an Iron Man match two years back and called him overrated while reminiscing about that match. Speaking on the Masked Man Show, he said:“Great. Great. Highly overrated. Wasn’t ever really all that good. So, he wants an Iron Man match. So in a scenario like that, I have no choice but to wrestle for an hour. That’s not something I wanted to do. I didn’t want to wrestle for 59 minutes and 59 seconds with Will Ospreay. Now, did I beat both of the men I just mentioned? Of course I did, because I’m the best.”Those are some big comments about Bryan Danielson, and he will not be surprised given who said it.