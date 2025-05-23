  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • “New champ,” “Called it”- Fans go berserk over top AEW star potentially dethroning Adam Cole as the TNT Champion

“New champ,” “Called it”- Fans go berserk over top AEW star potentially dethroning Adam Cole as the TNT Champion

By Debangshu Nath
Modified May 23, 2025 11:46 GMT
Adam Cole and Kyle Fletcher
Adam Cole and an AEW star [Image: star's X and Adam Cole's Instagram]

AEW star Adam Cole is the reigning TNT Champion. He won the title earlier this year at Dynasty by defeating the previous champion, Daniel Garcia. This is the first singles title reign for the former NXT Champion in AEW, after a difficult battle with injuries.

Ad

Many All Elite Wrestling names have the potential to end the former WWE star's TNT Title reign. However, due to some events that transpired on this week's Collision episode, fans want to see Adam Cole vs. Kyle Fletcher for this championship. Cole and Fletcher came face to face on Collision. However, this confrontation didn't turn physical.

Fans on X have now started campaigning for a showdown between the two men. Some want Fletcher to defeat the former NXT Champion. Meanwhile, others simply want to see a great wrestling showcase.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
Fans react to Cole and Fletcher coming face to face. (Images via Fletcher&#039;s X)
Fans react to Cole and Fletcher coming face to face. (Images via Fletcher's X)
Fans react to Cole and Fletcher coming face to face. (Images via Fletcher&#039;s X)
Fans react to Cole and Fletcher coming face to face. (Images via Fletcher's X)

Adam Cole praises former WWE star Ricochet

Just like Cole, Ricochet was once signed to WWE. In the Stamford-based company, the latter held the WWE Intercontinental Championship once and the WWE United States Championship once. He debuted in All Elite Wrestling last year and is now one of the most over wrestlers in the promotion.

Ad

The Paragon leader is a huge fan of his and in a recent ComicBook.com interview, he showered him with praise.

"I mean, again, when you look at Ricochet, anyone who's seen Ricochet wrestle, he's maybe the best athlete I've ever seen. Just like an absolute freak of nature. We joke in the locker room, we call him an alien. He's not even a real person or a human being," he said.
Ad

Adam Cole joined AEW in 2021. Hopefully, 2025 will be a memorable year for him.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Debangshu Nath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications