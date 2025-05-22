Will Ospreay makes a bold prediction about 26-year-old star's future: "He’s probably five years away from his prime."

Will Ospreay recently spoke about the future of a rising 26-year-old AEW wrestler, offering praise and a bold prediction about his long-term potential. The Aerial Assassin reflected on the talent's journey over the past year and discussed his progress.

In a recent interview with Doc Chris Mueller, Will Ospreay described Kyle Fletcher’s work ethic as “absolutely insane,” noting that his progress had been significant. Ospreay highlighted Fletcher’s transformation from a tag team talent to a legitimate singles contender. He added that any performer looking to improve should take notes from The Protostar.

The former United Empire leader, who once mentored Fletcher, acknowledged how his former ally had transformed his body and changed his approach to meet the demands of AEW’s competitive environment.

“He’s probably five years away from his prime, and I think that's a scary thing to say when he's that good already. To see the growth that he is going to be doing for the next five years here, it will be nothing short of witnessing a legend in the making." [H/T: WrestlePurists on X]

Fletcher worked with Ospreay during their time with NJPW and early on in AEW. He has established himself as a credible singles competitor since his heel turn. The 26-year-old most recently reached the semi-finals of the 2025 Owen Hart Cup. Meanwhile, Ospreay is set to face "Hangman" Adam Page in the final of the same tournament, which will take place at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher are both eyeing championship gold

In a recent interview with Good Karma Wrestling, Kyle Fletcher declared his ambition to become the greatest of all time, and while doing that, he made a bold claim.

Speaking about how he aims to acquire accolades to achieve his ambition, he singled out the International Championship, currently held by Kenny Omega. Fletcher then proceeded to take shots at The Cleaner before claiming to be the new generation’s Omega.

You can watch the interview below.

While Fletcher seemingly has his eyes on the International Title, Will Ospreay aims to capture the AEW World Title. He has a chance to secure a shot at the coveted gold at Double or Nothing, where he will battle Adam Page.

